Tehran, Moscow Reach 'Good Solutions' In Oil, Gas Industry - Iranian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Cooperation between Iran and Russia in oil and gas has proven successful, and Tehran has proposed new avenues of partnerships, including with companies, in a document handed over to Moscow, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Monday

"The parties have held talks and reached good solutions in production, development of oil and gas fields, processing, oil refining, petrochemistry and transfer of equipment and technologies that are strategic for the oil and gas industry," Jalali said.

The ambassador added that Tehran had also drawn up a comprehensive "map of cooperation" with Moscow on oil and gas and handed it over to Russian officials.

Jalali said that the Iranian government led by President Ibrahim Raisi has included the energy cooperation with the Russian government and companies in its working agenda.

Russia and Iran have been cooperating in the energy sector, including within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. In March, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji confirmed Tehran's readiness to further develop interaction with Moscow in the oil and gas industry despite Western sanctions imposed on the country over its special military operation in Ukraine.

