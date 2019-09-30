(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Tehran sees Houthis' attacks against Saudi oil facilities as defensive steps by Yemen's legitimate government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"Ira sees what the Yemenis have done as defensive measures taken by the legitimate Yemeni government," Mousavi said at a briefing.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output, as the country suspended the production of 5.

7 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Although Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's request since March 2015.