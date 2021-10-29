Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020-21

The country's telecom sector has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $202.34 million during the Fiscal Year 2020-21, which showed investors' confidence in the policies introduced by the incumbent government for promotion of this industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The country's telecom sector has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $202.34 million during the Fiscal Year 2020-21, which showed investors' confidence in the policies introduced by the incumbent government for promotion of this industry.

"The telecom sector has contributed over Rs 218.8 billion to the national exchequer during the last financial year" said an official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

He said that teledensity (landline telephone connections per 100 people in a specified geographic area) till July was recorded at 87.5 percent while the number of active cellular mobile subscribers reached 185 million till July, 2021.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 104.43 million in July while the broadband penetration was recorded at 47.68 percent during the same period, he added.

He said that data usage reached to 6855 PB (PetaByte) in 2020-21. He further said that Complaint Management System of PTA, launched in 2021 and upgraded in 2020, was used for facilitation of telecom consumers for lodging complaints, processing and redressal of consumers' grievances. From November 2018 to September 2021, a total of 480,865 complaints were received and 238,656 resolved promptly, he added