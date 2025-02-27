Telefonica to launch strategic review after posting loss

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said Thursday it will carry out a strategic review after posting an annual loss for the second straight year, due mainly to write-offs from the sale of subsidiaries in Latin America.

The company booked a net loss of 49 million Euros ($51 million) last year, narrowing from a net loss of 892 million euros in 2023, when it took a hit from writing down the value of its British unit VMO2.

The former state monopoly said the 2024 results reflected the depreciation of its assets in Latin America, where it is reducing its exposure in the face of stiff competition and an unpredictable legal environment.

It booked write-offs of 1.27 billion euros in Argentina, 397 million in Chile and 108 million in Peru.

Without these extraordinary items, Telefonica said it booked an adjusted profit of 2.3 billion euros.

The company said its full-year revenue had risen 1.6 percent to 41.3 billion euros, above its target of revenue growth of around one percent.

Telefonica has launched a strategic shift towards its key markets in Spain, Britain, Brazil and Germany in a bid to reduce its debt and bolster profitability.

"Telefonica has travelled a long road of challenges and successes," said chief executive Marc Murtra, who was appointed to the post last month.

"Our priorities are a strategic review based on industrial logic, maintaining focus on key markets and core businesses, and promoting consolidation in Europe," he added during a press conference called to discuss the results.

The results of the strategic review will be announced during the second half of 2025, Murtra said.

Earlier this week Telefonica agreed to sell its subsidiary in Argentina for $1.2 billion, prompting the government of President Javier Milei to announce an investigation over competition concerns.

It has also recently sold its subsidiaries in Guatemala and Costa Rica and concluded a deal to cede its Colombian branch.