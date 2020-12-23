Telegram Messenger to Add Paid-For Features in 2021 to Cover Burgeoning Costs

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Telegram will add paid-for premium features for business accounts in 2021 to compensate for its billionaire founder's out-of-pocket expenses as the messaging app nears the 500 million users mark.

Pavel Durov, who made his wealth in the social networking business, said the app cost him hundreds of millions of Dollars a year to run, but the alternative would be to sell it to a corporation.

"Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year... Thanks to our current scale, we will be able to do it in a non-intrusive way. Most users will hardly notice any change," a press release read.

The existing features will stay free, while some new options for business teams or power users will be introduced, which will be paid for by these premium users. Communication in private and group chats will be free of advertising.

"While doing that, we will remain independent and stay true to our values, redefining how a tech company should operate," Durov said.

The app will also introduce an ad platform for people running Twitter-like one-to-many channels to end the practice of chat owners abusing public chats for advertising and make them more user-friendly.

