Telegram Places $1Bln in 5-Year Convertible Bonds With 7% Yield - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Telegram messenger placed on Friday, March 12, five-year convertible bonds in the amount of $1 billion with a yield of 7 percent per annum, a source in the financial market told Sputnik.

The company collected bids last week.

The placement was organized by VTB Capital and Aton.

The securities were placed with an eye on large investors, with applications of $500,000 or more accepted. The bondholders would then be able to convert them into shares in the company in the event of an initial public offering (IPO) of Telegram with a 10 percent discount to the price of the offer.