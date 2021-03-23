UrduPoint.com
Telegram Raised Over $1Bln During Bond Placement To Large Investors - Durov

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:21 PM

Telegram Raised Over $1Bln During Bond Placement to Large Investors - Durov

Telegram has raised more than $1 billion from the placement of bonds to a number of large investors globally, which will allow the company to grow while remaining independent, the messenger's founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Telegram has raised more than $1 billion from the placement of bonds to a number of large investors globally, which will allow the company to grow while remaining independent, the messenger's founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday.

"More good news - I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world. This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent. These resources will also fuel the monetization strategy I outlined in December," Durov said on his Telegram channel.

