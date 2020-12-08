(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Siraj Qasim Teli, a former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that demise of Siraj Qasim Teli was an irreparable loss to the business community.

Mian Tariq Misbah spoke highly about Siraj Qasim Teli's contribution to the trade and industry and recalled that he always preferred work over his health.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this great loss with fortitude.