Temporary ban on banana, onion exports implemented for Ramazan: Jam Kamal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday addressed concerns regarding the ban on the export of bananas and onions, clarifying that the restriction is specifically for the duration of Ramazan and is temporary.

The decision to impose the ban was made at the cabinet level following the submission of a summary by the Ministry of National Food Security, and a price escalation predicted by the sensitive price index and export association, said a press release issued here.

This move came in response to a calling attention notice raised by Syed Naveed Qamar and other legislators regarding the impact of the ban on agricultural exports.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the assembly that the ban would remain in effect until the 15th of the following month, highlighting the government's sensitivity to the concerns raised by agriculturists.

The temporary ban on the export of bananas and onions during Ramazan aims to ensure an adequate domestic supply of these essential commodities during the holy month, which would ease common people and does not create a false shortage perception.

The government's decision reflects its commitment to balancing the needs of local consumers with the interests of agricultural producers.

While the ban presents a short-term restriction on export opportunities for farmers, it underscores the government's proactive approach to managing food security during religious observances.