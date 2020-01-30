UrduPoint.com
Ten Held For LPG Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:31 PM

Ten held for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol

The Civil Defense teams caught 10 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG and selling loose petrol during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :-The Civil Defense teams caught 10 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG and selling loose petrol during the last 24 hours.

A civil defense spokesman said here on Thursday that the teams of civil defense along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested 10 shopkeepers including Khalid from Bhatta Stop, Hazma from Samundri Road, Salim and Sardar from Raja Chowk, Niaz from Samanabad, Mohsin and Ali from chak 214-RB, Allah Ditta from chak 215-RB, while Danish and Sabar from chak 69-RB red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and started investigation.

