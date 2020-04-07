UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Non-OPEC+ Producers Invited To Thursday Talks: TASS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Ten non-OPEC+ producers invited to Thursday talks: TASS

Ten oil producing nations from outside the OPEC+ alliance including the United States have been invited to a meeting aimed at reaching an agreement to reduce oversupply, Russian news agency TASS reported Tuesday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Ten oil producing nations from outside the OPEC+ alliance including the United States have been invited to a meeting aimed at reaching an agreement to reduce oversupply, Russian news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

During a meeting to be held via video conference on Thursday, OPEC and its allies will discuss oil production cuts.

The meeting comes a week after US President Donald Trump claimed that leading producers Russia and Saudi Arabia will slash output to boost tumbling prices.

Moscow has said it is prepared to discuss cutting daily global output by about 10 million barrels a day.

In addition to its OPEC+ partners including Russia, the oil cartel has invited 10 other producing nations: the United States, Canada, Britain, Norway, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia and Trinidad and Tobago, state news agency TASS said.

Citing an OPEC document, TASS reported that only the United States, Britain and Canada have not confirmed their participation.

OPEC did not confirm the report and the Russian energy ministry told AFP it could not comment.

Oil prices have slumped to multi-decade lows since the beginning of the year amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic -- which has weighed heavily on economies and crushed demand.

A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the key player in OPEC+, has further aggravated the situation.

Saudi Arabia is the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Russia is not an OPEC member.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Canada Egypt Norway Oil Trump Alliance Price Argentina Indonesia Brazil Trinidad And Tobago United States Saudi Arabia Colombia From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Change Urban Geographies, ..

4 minutes ago

Environmental pollution reduces due to lockdown

4 minutes ago

Global HR bodies demand immediate release of Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Germany plans new curbs on foreign takeovers

2 minutes ago

Customs seize truckload of dry fruit in Rajanpur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.