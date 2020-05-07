Ten people died on Thursday in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, located in the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of leakage of toxic gas from a chemical plant, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the regional minister for industries, told Sputnik

The official is currently holding a meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of the Andhra Pradesh state, who has arrived in Visakhapatnam in the wake of the incident.

According to the minister for industries, Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a high level review meeting on the gas leak incident with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority, among other high-level officials and experts.

Mishra ordered a team of experts to be sent to Visakhapatnam to assess short term and long term medical impact of the gas leakage. The principal secretary also tasked the authorities to conduct relief and rescue measures.