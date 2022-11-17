UrduPoint.com

Ten People Sustain Injuries In Gas Explosion In Turkey's Istanbul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Ten People Sustain Injuries in Gas Explosion in Turkey's Istanbul - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A gas explosion that occurred in the central district of the Turkish capital city of Istanbul on Thursday night injured ten people, the DHA news agency reported.

According to the report, the exposition occurred during maintenance of a gas pipeline on a district's street. Preliminary, a gas leak during the maintenance caused the explosion, leading to a fire in a three-story building.

Ten casualties were taken to a hospital, including three employees of a gas company carrying out maintenance. The incident cause panic on the street.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene managed to extinguish the fire in a short time, the report said.

On Wednesday night, a fire also broke out in Istanbul's Fatih district after explosions, having engulfed nearby cars and an ATM as a result. The cause of the explosions is still unknown.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Istanbul Gas

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

2 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

2 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

2 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

2 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.