CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A gas explosion that occurred in the central district of the Turkish capital city of Istanbul on Thursday night injured ten people, the DHA news agency reported.

According to the report, the exposition occurred during maintenance of a gas pipeline on a district's street. Preliminary, a gas leak during the maintenance caused the explosion, leading to a fire in a three-story building.

Ten casualties were taken to a hospital, including three employees of a gas company carrying out maintenance. The incident cause panic on the street.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene managed to extinguish the fire in a short time, the report said.

On Wednesday night, a fire also broke out in Istanbul's Fatih district after explosions, having engulfed nearby cars and an ATM as a result. The cause of the explosions is still unknown.