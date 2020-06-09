Ten Tonnes of Oil Mix Spill From Well in Nenets Autonomous Area - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Ten tonnes of oil mixed with other fluids spilled on Monday due to depressurization of a well in the Nenets Autonomous Area (NAO), a spokesman for the region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"Depressurization of well No. 6 occurred at the Dyusushevskoye field owned by Polar Lights company," the spokesman said.

The pollution area is 50 square meters, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Polar Lights was established in 1992 as a joint venture of US corporation ConocoPhillips and Russia's Rosneft on a parity basis. It owns five oil fields in the NAO.

At the beginning of development, their recoverable reserves were estimated at 16 million tonnes. Oil produced there is delivered via Usinsk-Yaroslavl pipeline for sale on European markets.

Amid falling sales, ConocoPhillips sold a 50 percent stake in Polar Lights and ceased operations in Russia in late 2015. Media estimated the deal at $200 million, saying that Tatneftegaz-Sever and firms of brothers Yuri and Alexei Khotins were possible buyers. Later, in spring 2016, Rosneft also sold its stake in Polar Lights for $97.6 million. The buyer was not disclosed.