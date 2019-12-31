Tencent-led consortium to buy three-bln-euro stake in UMG: Vivendi

French media giant Vivendi said Tuesday it would sell 10 percent of its Universal Music Group subsidiary to a consortium led by the Chinese behemoth Tencent for three billion euros

The agreement, worth around $3.36 billion, is "based on an enterprise value of 30 billion Euros for 100 percent of UMG's share capital" and expected to be finalised by mid 2020, a Vivendi statement said.