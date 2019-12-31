UrduPoint.com
Tencent-led Consortium To Buy Three-bln-euro Stake In UMG: Vivendi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Tencent-led consortium to buy three-bln-euro stake in UMG: Vivendi

French media giant Vivendi said Tuesday it would sell 10 percent of its Universal Music Group subsidiary to a consortium led by the Chinese behemoth Tencent for three billion euros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :French media giant Vivendi said Tuesday it would sell 10 percent of its Universal Music Group subsidiary to a consortium led by the Chinese behemoth Tencent for three billion euros.

The agreement, worth around $3.36 billion, is "based on an enterprise value of 30 billion Euros for 100 percent of UMG's share capital" and expected to be finalised by mid 2020, a Vivendi statement said.

