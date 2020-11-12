UrduPoint.com
Tencent Q3 Revenue Climbs 29 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Chinese internet giant Tencent said Thursday its revenue climbed 29 percent in the third quarter of this year, spurred by gaming and advertising as coronavirus lockdowns keep users indoors and online

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020) :Chinese internet giant Tencent said Thursday its revenue climbed 29 percent in the third quarter of this year, spurred by gaming and advertising as coronavirus lockdowns keep users indoors and online.

The Shenzhen-based parent company of WeChat said revenues rose to RMB 125.4 billion ($18.9 billion) year-on-year while net profit increased to RMB 38.5 billion in the third quarter.

It hailed revenue growth in smartphone games, including the latest instalment of its battle arena game League of Legends.

Third quarter revenue from fintech and business services increased by 24 percent to RMB 33.2 billion year-on-year due to higher revenues from commercial payment and wealth management, it said.

Tencent also noted that "overall China advertising activity appears to have largely returned to normal", after months of stringent lockdown measures imposed to combat the virus.

But the better-than-expected results came as Chinese regulators cast gloom over the biggest e-commerce stretch of the year by announcing draft antitrust rules that signal a possible crackdown on high-flying internet giants.

Regulators in Shanghai and Hong Kong earlier this month halted the enormous IPO of fintech giant Ant Group, whose parent company Alibaba is Tencent's rival.

