UrduPoint.com

Tencent Reports Rising Revenues, Net Profits In Q4 Of 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tencent reports rising revenues, net profits in Q4 of 2022

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese internet giant Tencent has reported year-on-year increases in its revenue and net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022, despite drops in its annual earnings.

Tencent raked in 145 billion Yuan (about 21 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue in the quarter ending on Dec. 31, up 0.5 percent year on year, according to the company's financial results released on Wednesday.

Its net profit rose by 19 percent year on year to 29.7 billion yuan in the fourth quarter.

The Shenzhen-based company's total revenues and net profits last year were about 554.6 billion yuan and 115.6 billion yuan, respectively, with yearly declines of 1 percent and 7 percent.

Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, sounded a note of optimism, saying the firm raised business efficiency, sharpened focus on core activities, and developed new services and revenue lines including Video Accounts and international games in 2022.

"These changes position us to benefit from, and contribute to, a rebound in China's economic growth, which our users' activity suggests is now underway," he said.

Wednesday's report noted that the international games business contributed 33 percent of the company's games revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 28 percent in the same period of 2021.

Ma said the company is now investing in AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure to embrace foundation models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Business China Company Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

11 minutes ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

45 minutes ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

57 minutes ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.