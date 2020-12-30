UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tender For Utilization Of LNG Terminals' Private Capacity Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Tender for utilization of LNG terminals' private capacity soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The government has planned to float tender for utilizing 100-150 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) private capacity of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals within next few days under its ease-of-doing-business strategy to encourage private companies in the energy sector.

"The government permission in that regard is already in place.

Accordingly, construction on a private sector, LNG terminal is also going to start at the end of the next month, while physical work on another merchant terminal to commence in second half of the year 2021," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.

During the last one-and-a-half-years, he said the Federal government had been requesting the Sindh government to grant 'Right of Way' to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for construction of a 17-Kilometer pipeline to transport additional LNG from the Port Qasim.

He said the federal government was already utilizing full capacity of the existing transmission line of 1,200 MMCFD gas.

"Additional pipeline was needed for transportation of the additional LNG supply from the ports," he added.

However, the official said, the Sindh government had allowed the SSGC to construct the 17-KM pipeline in the third week of October 2020.

He said the company had completed the pipeline a couple of days back, adding "Had the permission granted earlier, the additional private capacity of the LNG terminals would have been in the system during this peak winter period – December-January." After setting up the terminals, he said the private companies would import and sell the commodity on their own without any involvement of the government except regulation matters.

The official said a formula already existed under which the private sector could import LNG as per its requirements, get it injected into existing gas transmission network and sale to their industrial clients.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Import Company Sale October Gas 2020 From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

4 minutes ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

14 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, T ..

4 minutes ago

Russia adds 26,513 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.