UrduPoint.com

Tent Service Providers Mansehra Agreed To Register With KPRA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Tent service providers Mansehra agreed to register with KPRA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Tent Service Providers Association of Mansehra has agreed to register their businesses with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) and start tax compliance.

A delegation of Tent Service Providers Association of Mansehra held a meeting with the Registration team of KPRA on Sunday at Mansehra.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Saeed, the President of the association, Shahid Mehmood, the Secretary General, Jamal Abdul Nasir, president of Baffa, and Mohammad Zubair of Shinkiari chapter of the association.

The KPRA team briefed the association regarding sales tax on services, registration procedure, and monthly returns filing and assured them complete support in issues relating to sales tax on services.

"We represent around 200 tent service providers who work in district Mansehra and we will register our businesses with KPRA," said Mohammad Shahid in his statement after the meeting. They demanded tax relief for the members of the association through reducing tax rates on their services.

With the assistance of USAID funded KPRM Activity, the KPRA is holding a special registration drive in its North Region for providing on the spot registration to service providers for their ease.

On Sunday, the team held a meeting with the association and visited business premises of service providers in Shinkiari from where they moved to Balakot city to set up registration camp.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mansehra Nasir Balakot Mohammad Shahid Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

8 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

17 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

17 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

18 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.