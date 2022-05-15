Tent service providers Mansehra agreed to register with KPRA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Tent Service Providers Association of Mansehra has agreed to register their businesses with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) and start tax compliance.

A delegation of Tent Service Providers Association of Mansehra held a meeting with the Registration team of KPRA on Sunday at Mansehra.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Saeed, the President of the association, Shahid Mehmood, the Secretary General, Jamal Abdul Nasir, president of Baffa, and Mohammad Zubair of Shinkiari chapter of the association.

The KPRA team briefed the association regarding sales tax on services, registration procedure, and monthly returns filing and assured them complete support in issues relating to sales tax on services.

"We represent around 200 tent service providers who work in district Mansehra and we will register our businesses with KPRA," said Mohammad Shahid in his statement after the meeting. They demanded tax relief for the members of the association through reducing tax rates on their services.

With the assistance of USAID funded KPRM Activity, the KPRA is holding a special registration drive in its North Region for providing on the spot registration to service providers for their ease.

On Sunday, the team held a meeting with the association and visited business premises of service providers in Shinkiari from where they moved to Balakot city to set up registration camp.