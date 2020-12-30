UrduPoint.com
Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin Export Increases 58.05%

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Tents, Canvas and Tarpulin exports during first five months of current fiscal year grew by 58.05 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tents, Canvas and Tarpulin exports during first five months of current fiscal year grew by 58.05 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, tents, canvas and tarpulin worth US $ 50,238 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 31,786 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of towels increased by 14.24 per cent, worth US $ 362,702 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 317,488 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, bed wear exports increased by 12.28 percent, worth US $ 1,138,174 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 1,013,648 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, readymade garments exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 4.36 per cent, worth US $ 1,205,951 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,155,536 thousand of same period of last year.

