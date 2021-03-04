UrduPoint.com
Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin Exports Increases 48.95%

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:03 PM

Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin exports increases 48.95%

Tents, Canvas and Trapulin exports during first seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 48.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Tents, Canvas and Trapulin exports during first seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 48.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Jan 21,Tents, Canvas and Trapulin worth US$ 73,897 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 49,611 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Towels increased by 19.91 per cent, worth US$ 533,207 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 444,685 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear exports increased by 15.91 percent, worth US$ 1,613,509 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 1,392,020 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view ready made garments increased by 5.48 per cent, worth US$ 1,773,054 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 1,680,897 thousand of same period of last year.

