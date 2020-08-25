UrduPoint.com
Tepid Start For Wall Street Stocks After Record Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:13 PM

Tepid start for Wall Street stocks after record day

Wall Street stocks began Tuesday in a mixed fashion, with traders holding back following a day that saw healthy gains by the Dow and new records for the Nasdaq and S&P 500

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks began Tuesday in a mixed fashion, with traders holding back following a day that saw healthy gains by the Dow and new records for the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

About 30 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly flat at 28,305.18.

The broad-based S&P 500 was similarly unchanged at 3,432.68, while the Nasdaqwas down 0.2 percent at 11,353.48.

