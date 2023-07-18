Termination of Grain Deal May Shake Global Markets - Italian Association

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The suspension of the grain deal could "shake global markets" and threaten political instability in regions with food insecurity, Italian agricultural association Coldiretti said on Monday.

"This is a decision destined to rock global markets due to the value of Ukraine's grain production," the association said in a statement.

The statement added that China, Spain and Turkey were among the countries that benefited from the deal as they received 24%, 18% and 10% of the volume of delivered products, respectively. The deal was also important "to combat the danger of famine in 53 countries where, according to the United Nations, the population spends at least 60% of their income on food," the statement added.

"Therefore, there is a danger to political stability, while social tensions and migration flows are growing, including in the direction of Italy," the association noted.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on July 18, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.