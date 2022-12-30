UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Attack On Oil Field In Syria Kills At Least 10 People - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Terrorist Attack on Oil Field in Syria Kills at Least 10 People - Reports

At least 10 people were killed and another two injured in a terrorist attack on an oil field in the south-east of Syria, Syrian media reported on Friday.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) At least 10 people were killed and another two injured in a terrorist attack on an oil field in the south-east of Syria, Syrian media reported on Friday.

Three cars with workers of the al-Taim oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zor were attacked by terrorists, the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported.

Oil Minister Bassam Tohme said in an interview with the Syrian state television that a convoy of cars with workers had come under artillery fire. He added that those injured had been provided with the necessary medical care.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) is suspected to be behind the attack, according to the Al Jazeera news agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Oil Media TV

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Indian Prime Minister over mot ..

UAE leaders condole Indian Prime Minister over mother&#039;s death

14 minutes ago
 Seven held, one shop sealed on violation of price ..

Seven held, one shop sealed on violation of price control in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human t ..

Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking

1 minute ago
 OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kg cy ..

OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kg cylinder

1 minute ago
 Father killed, son injured in Hub firing

Father killed, son injured in Hub firing

9 minutes ago
 PITB, GB Education dept sign DoU for deployment of ..

PITB, GB Education dept sign DoU for deployment of Online Student Information Sy ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.