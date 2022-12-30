Terrorist Attack on Oil Field in Syria Kills at Least 10 People - Reports

At least 10 people were killed and another two injured in a terrorist attack on an oil field in the south-east of Syria, Syrian media reported on Friday.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) At least 10 people were killed and another two injured in a terrorist attack on an oil field in the south-east of Syria, Syrian media reported on Friday.

Three cars with workers of the al-Taim oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zor were attacked by terrorists, the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported.

Oil Minister Bassam Tohme said in an interview with the Syrian state television that a convoy of cars with workers had come under artillery fire. He added that those injured had been provided with the necessary medical care.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) is suspected to be behind the attack, according to the Al Jazeera news agency.