Terrorists Attack Oil Facilities In Syria's Baniyas - Reports

Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Terrorists Attack Oil Facilities in Syria's Baniyas - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Terrorists attacked oil facilities in the Syrian city of Baniyas using explosives, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported Monday, citing the Petroleum Ministry.

According to the reports, divers installed the explosives.

The repairs are already underway so that the work of the oil-loading station could be resumed.

