Terrorists Attack Oil, Gas Facilities in Central Syria - Syrian Oil Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Terrorists shelled several Syrian oil and gas facilities in the central province of Homs early on Tuesday, Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said, adding that workers had already begun repairs in the affected areas.

"Terrorists and their supporters attacked the oil sector and its facilities, including the Ebla gas plant, the South Central Gas Factory, al-Rayyan gas station and Homs refinery," Ghanem said, as quoted by the Syrian Arab news Agency.

The minister added that local firefighters and the civil defense department managed to put out the fire caused by the shelling.

"Technical staff started damage assessments and maintenance work in the affected areas," the minister noted.

The Syrian oil industry represents a major part of the country's economy, but has become significantly diminished during the nation's near-decade-long civil war.