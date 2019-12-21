Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks on Energy Facilities in Central Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Terrorists carried out three simultaneous attacks on energy facilities in central Syria, causing damage to production units, media reported on Saturday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources.

The attacks targeted an oil refinery in Homs, a gas factory and Al-Rayan gas station in the central part of the country, Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

"The attacks caused some damage in the production units," Syria's Oil Minister Ali Ghanem told reporters, as quoted by the media.

Firefighters and maintenance crews are working on the sites, the news agency stated.