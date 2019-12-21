UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks On Energy Facilities In Central Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks on Energy Facilities in Central Syria - Reports

Terrorists carried out three simultaneous attacks on energy facilities in central Syria, causing damage to production units, media reported on Saturday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Terrorists carried out three simultaneous attacks on energy facilities in central Syria, causing damage to production units, media reported on Saturday, citing the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources.

The attacks targeted an oil refinery in Homs, a gas factory and Al-Rayan gas station in the central part of the country, Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

"The attacks caused some damage in the production units," Syria's Oil Minister Ali Ghanem told reporters, as quoted by the media.

Firefighters and maintenance crews are working on the sites, the news agency stated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Oil Gas Media

Recent Stories

American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Q ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling from Dec 23

1 minute ago

12 held on marriage act

1 minute ago

11 power pilferers booked:

1 minute ago

Sessions Court awards death penalty to blasphemer, ..

1 minute ago

Gas Transit From Russia to Ukraine Stipulates 65Bl ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.