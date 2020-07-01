Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Tributes paid to Karachi police, Rangers, Terrorists wants to panic investors, defame Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE).



Those who foiled the attack are our heroes and their families deserve all the possible support, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Director General Rangers Major General Umar Bukhari, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG South Sharjeel Kharal played a very active role during the episode and frustrated the terrorists within eleven minutes.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that attack indicate a change in the mind set of terrorists and now they are not targeting security forces or civilians but the economy.



The former minister noted that terrorists wanted to hit the fragile economy, sentiments of the business community to stop local and foreign investments while

Damaging CPEC is high on their agenda.



He said that terrorists targeted the economic nerve centre of the country while the conspiracy was hatched in a neighbouring country which failed due to the courage of policemen and private security guards.



They wanted to kill employees of the PSE and take noted local and foreign investors as hostage to make a mockery of Pakistan on international level.

He said that a terrorist group in Karachi which is dancing on the tunes of an enemy country has also conducted some small terrorist activities to please their masters and send a message.



The regional tensions between China and India has resulted in global shame for Modi after which New Delhi has targeted Pakistan which calls for enhanced surveillance and improved counter-terrorism measures.



He said that a neighbouring country is trying to unite all the terrorists, militants and separatists on a platform to achieve the aim of destabilising Pakistan but they are not aware of the fact that Pakistani institutions are ready to foil unholy designs of the enemy states.