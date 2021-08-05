Tesla Chair Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22Mln - SEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Tesla Inc. chairwoman Robyn Denholm has sold company shares worth more than $22 million, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

Denholm sold 31,250 shares, each worth between $700 and $726, with 156,250 shares left, the commission said in the report, released on Wednesday.

Denholm joined Tesla's board as an independent director in 2014. She replaced Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as chair in 2018, as he had to step down under an agreement with the SEC, which required his replacement by an independent chairman for three years. The deal was struck in September 2018 to settle SEC fraud charges filed after Musk misled investors by saying he planned to make Tesla private.