UrduPoint.com

Tesla Experienced Worst Annual Stock Drop Of 65% In 2022 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tesla Experienced Worst Annual Stock Drop of 65% in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) US electric car maker Tesla experienced its worst annual stock decline of 65% in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the media, Tesla stock fell 65% from the start of the year, or over $700 billion in market value, despite the company's shares trading 1.12% up by the end of the 2022 last trading session on Friday.

On December 29, CNBC reported, citing a company-wide email, that Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees that there was no need to be bothered by a slump in the electric vehicle maker's shares, which were down 42% in December.

In June, Musk reportedly asked the company's management to cut about 10% of staff for economic reasons.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Media reported that the fall in the value of Tesla shares could be explained by investors' fears that Musk would pay more attention to the social network, which would negatively affect his carmaking business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Twitter Company Vehicle Car Elon Musk June October December Market Media From Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

3 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

27 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

52 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.