Tesla Factory Near Berlin May Employ Qualified Workforce From Russia - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

Tesla's Gigafactory in the eastern German state of Brandenburg near Berlin may employ foreign workforce, including Russians, the regional minister for economy and labor told Sputnik

POTSDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Tesla's Gigafactory in the eastern German state of Brandenburg near Berlin may employ foreign workforce, including Russians, the regional minister for economy and labor told Sputnik.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a surprise decision earlier this month to open Europe's first Tesla factory in Germany. The plant, which is expected to become operational in 2021, will build batteries, power trains and vehicles, starting with the all-electric Model Y compact crossover.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Brandenburg's Jorg Steinbach said the factory would breathe new life into the aging region, which mysteriously lost most of its industrial capacity after reuniting with West Germany.

It is expected to create up to 13,000 new jobs.

"Brandenburg's amount of qualified workforce cannot possibly meet Tesla's needs. Neither can Berlin and Dresden. I think we will have to invite specialists from regions east of the Oder. They can be Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians and even Russians," Steinbach said.

The lease for a plot of land in Gruenheide, some 19 miles east of Berlin, may be signed as early as mid-December, the minister said. Getting things started is the state government's priority. Afterwards it will take a back seat and let Tesla obtain necessary permits on its own, he explained.

