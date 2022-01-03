UrduPoint.com

Tesla Motors Delivers Nearly 1 Million Vehicles In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Tesla Motors Delivers Nearly 1 Million Vehicles in 2021

American manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla delivered a record 936,172 cars to market last year, a new company record and twice the figure for 2020, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) American manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla delivered a record 936,172 cars to market last year, a new company record and twice the figure for 2020, the company said on Monday.

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles," the company said in a press release.

According to the company, 911,208 Model 3 and Y electric vehicles were delivered in 2021, which is twice as many as in 2020. The company added that the production of electric vehicles also increased 1.

8 times, amounting to 930,422 thousand cars at the end of last year.

Tesla added that deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 1.7 times to a record 308,600 cars, which include 296,850 Models 3 and Y, and 11,750 Models S and X.

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company uses its technology to produce batteries and electric motors and sell them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Company Vehicles Car 2020 Market Toyota Tesla

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration C ..

Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration Centre

2 minutes ago
 S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect ..

S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect charged

3 minutes ago
 Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engag ..

Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter gets engaged

15 minutes ago
 Over 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Forme ..

Over 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Former Prime Minister Tony Blair's ..

5 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: weather b ..

6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: weather bureau

5 minutes ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq steps down as interim head coach w ..

Saqlain Mushtaq steps down as interim head coach with PCB

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.