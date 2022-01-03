Tesla Motors Delivers Nearly 1 Million Vehicles in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) American manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla delivered a record 936,172 cars to market last year, a new company record and twice the figure for 2020, the company said on Monday.

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles," the company said in a press release.

According to the company, 911,208 Model 3 and Y electric vehicles were delivered in 2021, which is twice as many as in 2020. The company added that the production of electric vehicles also increased 1.

8 times, amounting to 930,422 thousand cars at the end of last year.

Tesla added that deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 1.7 times to a record 308,600 cars, which include 296,850 Models 3 and Y, and 11,750 Models S and X.

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company uses its technology to produce batteries and electric motors and sell them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.