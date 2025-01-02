Tesla Reports Lower 2024 Auto Deliveries, Missing Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Tesla reported a dip in full-year auto sales Thursday, missing a company forecast in a sign of rising electric vehicle competition in China and other major markets
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Tesla reported a dip in full-year auto sales Thursday, missing a company forecast in a sign of rising electric vehicle competition in China and other major markets.
Elon Musk's EV company reported 495,570 fourth-quarter deliveries, taking the full-year total to just under 1.8 million vehicles.
This was about 1.1 percent less than the 2023 sales, even as Tesla said in October that it expected a "slight growth" in vehicle deliveries for the year.
The figure caps a mixed 2024 for Tesla, a year in which Musk dove full-on into US electoral politics.
He helped to deliver the presidency to Republican Donald Trump through massive contributions and the amplification of anti-immigrant and other Trump rhetoric on Musk's X platform, the former Twitter.
Tesla's fourth-quarter sales rose from those in the prior-year period, but the increase was not enough to prevent a full-year decline from 2023.
Tesla has called the current period of moderating sales reflective of its position "between two major growth waves," with the next period of volume increases due to advances in autonomy and the introduction of new vehicle products.
While 2024 saw an increase in road presence of Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck, the company has faced pressure to roll out other new vehicles.
A heavily-touted October launch event in Los Angeles showing off Tesla's autonomous robotaxi vehicles received mostly lackluster reviews.
Tesla has also faced increased competitive pressure from other auto producers, especially in China, which is home to electric car marker BYD.
BYD reported a surge in 2024 sales earlier Thursday.
Shares of Tesla fell 4.3 percent in early trading. But the electric vehicle maker is up more than 55 percent since the November US election.
Recent Stories
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red9 minutes ago
-
Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast3 minutes ago
-
Citizens' mental well-being drives progress: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan records exponential growth in exports to Kenya in 2024: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam ..2 minutes ago
-
Wall Street dons early green after Asia starts year in red4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $16.41 billion3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December3 hours ago
-
FCCI, KCCI to make joint efforts for formulation of economic policies4 hours ago
-
'Uraan-Pakistan' to make country trillion-dollar economy by 2035: FCCI chief4 hours ago