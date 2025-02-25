Tesla Sales Fall By Almost Half In Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 45.2% in January on a yearly basis, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data released on Tuesday showed.
Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 9,945 units of vehicle in January, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 18,161 units in January 2024 in Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK.
Only in the EU, Tesla's sales fell by 50.3% to 7,517 units in January 2025, versus the same month last year.
Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34% to 124,341 units in the EU and 37.3% in the EU, EFTA, and the UK together.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe2 minutes ago
-
Nuclear Medicine Ward of Allied Hospital-I expanded2 minutes ago
-
CCP seeks public's help in hunting market collisions12 minutes ago
-
Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,70032 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20258 hours ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day16 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite16 hours ago