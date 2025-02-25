Open Menu

Tesla Sales Fall By Almost Half In Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 45.2% in January on a yearly basis, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data released on Tuesday showed.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 9,945 units of vehicle in January, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 18,161 units in January 2024 in Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK.

Only in the EU, Tesla's sales fell by 50.3% to 7,517 units in January 2025, versus the same month last year.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34% to 124,341 units in the EU and 37.3% in the EU, EFTA, and the UK together.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

2 minutes ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

17 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

27 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

31 minutes ago
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

33 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

52 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business