Tesla Sets New Sales Record In Chinese Mainland In 2024

Published January 03, 2025

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Tesla China announced on Friday that its electric vehicle (EV) sales in the Chinese mainland hit a record high of 657,000 units in 2024, up 8.8 percent year on year.

Tesla also achieved a monthly record high by selling 83,000 EVs in the Chinese mainland in December 2024, an increase of 12.8 percent month on month.

Globally, Tesla produced 1.77 million EVs and delivered about 1.79 million in 2024. This marked the first annual decline in Tesla's vehicle deliveries in at least nine years, as the 2024 figure fell below that of 2023, according to the data released on Thursday.

Last year, Tesla also added over 11,500 Superchargers globally, a year-on-year increase of 19 percent. The total number of Superchargers worldwide now exceeds 67,000. Starting in 2025, Tesla plans to introduce V4 Superchargers to the Chinese mainland.

In Shanghai, Tesla's megafactory dedicated to manufacturing its energy-storage batteries, known as Megapack, has kicked off trial production. Mass production at this facility is expected to fully start in the first quarter of 2025.

