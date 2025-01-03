Tesla Sets New Sales Record In Chinese Mainland In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Tesla China announced on Friday that its electric vehicle (EV) sales in the Chinese mainland hit a record high of 657,000 units in 2024, up 8.8 percent year on year.
Tesla also achieved a monthly record high by selling 83,000 EVs in the Chinese mainland in December 2024, an increase of 12.8 percent month on month.
Globally, Tesla produced 1.77 million EVs and delivered about 1.79 million in 2024. This marked the first annual decline in Tesla's vehicle deliveries in at least nine years, as the 2024 figure fell below that of 2023, according to the data released on Thursday.
Last year, Tesla also added over 11,500 Superchargers globally, a year-on-year increase of 19 percent. The total number of Superchargers worldwide now exceeds 67,000. Starting in 2025, Tesla plans to introduce V4 Superchargers to the Chinese mainland.
In Shanghai, Tesla's megafactory dedicated to manufacturing its energy-storage batteries, known as Megapack, has kicked off trial production. Mass production at this facility is expected to fully start in the first quarter of 2025.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla sets new sales record in Chinese mainland in 20245 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 700 billion savings target by first half of FY, 2024-252 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 20256 hours ago
-
Baligh, LCCI leadership discuss economic growth15 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations16 hours ago
-
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red16 hours ago
-
Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast16 hours ago
-
Citizens' mental well-being drives progress: Ahsan Iqbal16 hours ago