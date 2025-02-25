Open Menu

Tesla Shares Slump 9% On Disappointing Europe Sales

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

Shares of the US electric vehicle pioneer Tesla slumped nine percent Tuesday, as investors digested disappointing European sales and chief executive Elon Musk's aggressive foray into politics

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Shares of the US electric vehicle pioneer Tesla slumped nine percent Tuesday, as investors digested disappointing European sales and chief executive Elon Musk's aggressive foray into politics.

The auto giant sold less than 10,000 units in Europe last month, down 45 percent from a year earlier.

The fall in Tesla's share price dragged its market capitalization back below $1 trillion for the first time since November 2024.

Musk has taken on a controversial advisory role in US President Donald Trump's administration, charged with slashing government spending.

He has also voiced strong support for far-right political leaders in Europe -- including in the recent German elections -- sparking criticism from some European politicians.

Tesla's share price surged in the wake of the 2024 US presidential election, with investors betting that Musk's proximity to Trump could help his companies succeed.

The poor sales figures in Europe appear to have punctured that optimism -- at least for now -- and raised concerns that what may be popular in the United States could in fact be detrimental to the company's success elsewhere.

Alongside its European struggles, Tesla also faces stiff competition from automakers like BYD in China -- a key market for electric vehicles.

Earlier this week, the company announced it would start offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, shortly after BYD said it would introduce self-driving technology for nearly all its vehicles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

3 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

3 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

3 minutes ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

21 minutes ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

21 minutes ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

21 minutes ago
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

21 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

25 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

28 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

28 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

28 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business