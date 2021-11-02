UrduPoint.com

Tesla To Recall Over 11,700 Vehicles Due To Software Bug - US Traffic Safety Authority

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Tesla to Recall Over 11,700 Vehicles Due to Software Bug - US Traffic Safety Authority

The American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will recall 11,704 cars in the US produced from 2017 to 2021 due to a software error, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will recall 11,704 cars in the US produced from 2017 to 2021 due to a software error, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The vehicles Model S, Model, Model 3 of 2017-2021 and Model Y of 2020-2021 are subject to recall.

"On October 23, 2021, Tesla released firmware 2021.36.5.2 over-the-air (OTA), which introduced a software communication disconnect between the two on-board chips... A software communication error may, under a certain sequence of events, result in false forward-collision warnings (FCW) and/or automatic emergency brake (AEB) events," NHTSA said.

The Administration estimated that 100% of the 11,704 vehicles are subject to the defect.

About 11,704 vehicles are estimated to be involved with the estimated percentage with defect at 100 %, NHTSA added.

The American company Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company uses its own technology to produce batteries and electric motors and sell them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.

