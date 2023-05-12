Tesla to Recall Over 1Mln Cars From China Due to Technical Issues - Chinese Regulator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Elon Musk's automaker Tesla will recall more than a million cars from China, imported or produced inside the country, due to technical issues that may pose safety risks, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China (SAMR) said in Friday.

"Starting May 29, 2023, (Tesla) will recall in total 1,104,622 vehicles, including a portion of imported Model S, Model X, Model 3, and China-made Model 3, Model Y, which have been manufactured from January 12, 2019 to April 24, 2023," the regulator stated.

SAMR said that the cars do not give a driver a choice to engage regenerative braking.

Moreover, the driver does not receive enough notifications that the accelerator pedal has been pressed hard for a long time.

"This can pose a risk of a collision and a safety threat," the statement said.

The document added that Tesla will make appropriate adjustments to the vehicles' software remotely.

In September, after Tesla announced a similar procedure in order to fix a window system malfunction in over one million vehicles, Musk criticized the terminology of "recall" as the adjustments were made remotely and no cars were recalled physically. In February, Musk reiterated the criticism following another recall announcement.