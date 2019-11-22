Tesla unveils 1st electric pickup truck in L.A.

Elon Musk, CEO of U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc., on Thursday unveiled the company's first electric pickup truck on the eve of the 2019 LA Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Elon Musk, CEO of U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc., on Thursday unveiled the company's first electric pickup truck on the eve of the 2019 LA Auto Show.

Named the "Cybertruck," the vehicle comes in three versions: a single-motor rear-wheel drive, a dual-motor all-wheel drive and a triple-motor all-wheel drive. Priced from 39,900 to 69,900 U.

S. Dollars, the triple-motor version can tow more than 6,000 kg and has a range of up to 800 km on a single charge, according to Tesla.

Production of the truck is expected to begin in late 2021, said the company.

"Like a hundred years, trucks have been basically the same. We want to try something different," Musk said at the debut. The 2019 LA Auto Show will open on Friday and run through Dec. 1.