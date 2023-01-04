UrduPoint.com

Tesla's Stocks Drop To Lowest Since August 2020 On First Trading Day Of 2023 -Trading Data

Published January 04, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Stocks of US electric car maker Tesla has dropped to the lowest since August 2020 on the first trading day in the United States in 2023, the trading data showed on Tuesday.

As of 4:05 p.m. local time (21:05 GMT), Tesla's stocks were trading below $108 per share, with the company's capitalization having amounted to $338.65 billion.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla stock fell 65% from the start of the year, or over $700 billion in market value, despite the company's shares trading 1.12% up by the end of the 2022 last trading session on Friday.

On December 29, CNBC reported, citing a company-wide email, that Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees that there was no need to be bothered by a slump in the electric vehicle maker's shares, which were down 42% in December.

In June, Musk reportedly asked the company's management to cut about 10% of staff for economic reasons.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Media reported that the fall in the value of Tesla shares could be explained by investors' fears that Musk would pay more attention to the social network, which would negatively affect his carmaking business.

More Stories From Business

