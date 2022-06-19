TEVTA alumni can play vital role in promoting skills: Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Zaheer Abbas Malik said on Sunday that TEVTA alumni can play a vital role in promoting skills in the country.

He said this in a meeting with TEVTA alumni from across the province here. All senior officers of the authority were present, while several alumni virtually participated in the meeting from other countries.

Zaheer Abbas Malik said that TEVTA alumni would be made an active platform as they are the ambassadors of the Authority.

"I would take all possible steps to empower the TEVTA alumni, as they are our eyes and ears," he vowed. The COO added that TEVTA has maintained a liaison with its alumni and this bond will further be strengthened.

Representing the TEVTA alumni, Syed Ali Hassan said that development of industries is importantfor any country's progress and alumni would continue to play their role in this regard.