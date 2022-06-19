UrduPoint.com

TEVTA Alumni Can Play Vital Role In Promoting Skills: Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 10:40 PM

TEVTA alumni can play vital role in promoting skills: Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Zaheer Abbas Malik said on Sunday that TEVTA alumni can play a vital role in promoting skills in the country.

He said this in a meeting with TEVTA alumni from across the province here. All senior officers of the authority were present, while several alumni virtually participated in the meeting from other countries.

Zaheer Abbas Malik said that TEVTA alumni would be made an active platform as they are the ambassadors of the Authority.

"I would take all possible steps to empower the TEVTA alumni, as they are our eyes and ears," he vowed. The COO added that TEVTA has maintained a liaison with its alumni and this bond will further be strengthened.

Representing the TEVTA alumni, Syed Ali Hassan said that development of industries is importantfor any country's progress and alumni would continue to play their role in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Progress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

22 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

22 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

22 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.