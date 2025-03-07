Open Menu

TEVTA, BoK Join Hands To Implement Ehsas Hunar Program

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 12:47 AM

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the Bank of Khyber (BoK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for disbursement of mark-up frees loan to unemployed youth under Ehsas Hunar Programme (EHP) of the provincial here on Thursday

Besides, Special Assistant to KP CM on Technical Education, Tufail Anjum, Secretary Industries, Aamir Aafaq, Managing Director BoK and MD TEVTA, other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

Under this programme the skilled youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be issued mark-up free loans to begin their own businesses. The scheme will be implemented through the Bank of Khyber.

The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs.

3 billion while for the current financial year, it has set aside Rs.200 million for the scheme. Under this programme 35000 skilled youth will be given loans.

Each such skilled youth will be issued a mark-up free loan up to Rs.0.5 million, which will be recovered in 36 equal installments within a period of three years. The applicant should be the domicile holder of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of age 18 to 40 years having skill certificate or a diploma holder.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant Tufail Anjum said that the provincial government has formally launched the Ehsas Hunar Programme, which is aimed at the provision of employment opportunity to the youth of the province.

APP/aqk

