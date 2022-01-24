TEVTA chief visits Center of Excellence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique visited TEVTA Center of Excellence, Staff Training and Technical Training Center here at Mughalpura on Monday.

Relevant officers including Regional Coordinator Punjab Faisal Mahmood and Principal Technical Training Institute Najamul Hassan also accompanied him.

Project Director Syed Asif Munir welcomed the guests and gave a briefing on the project. Issues related to promotion of technical education were discussed and various suggestions also came under consideration.

On the occasion, TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique appreciated the efforts of the European Union, Germany, Norwegian Embassy Islamabad and the Government of Pakistan in providing support for the project. He inspected various departments of the institution and appreciated the satisfactory steps taken by the management. Meanwhile, Project Director Syed Asif Munir presented Sword of Honor to Chairperson TEVTA.