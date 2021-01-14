UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Initiates Pakistan's 1st ISIC Duly Endorsed By UNESCO: Ali Salman

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

TEVTA initiates Pakistan's 1st ISIC duly endorsed by UNESCO: Ali Salman

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on Thursday said that TEVTA initiated Pakistan's first International Students Identity Card (ISIC) duly endorsed by UNESCO for its students,faculty members for financial inclusion, traceability and international transactions through Bank Accounts/Wallets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on Thursday said that TEVTA initiated Pakistan's first International Students Identity Card (ISIC) duly endorsed by UNESCO for its students,faculty members for financial inclusion, traceability and international transactions through Bank Accounts/Wallets.

While addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat, Ali Salman said that these digital cards would enable TEVTA students to make domestic and international payments through this Union Pay Powered Cards which would aid in registering digital economic footprints and contribute in national economy.

He further added that TEVTA also inked a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISIC Pakistan to provide 200 cards initially as pilot project with rest over 250,000 students and faculty to be benefited in later stages.

He said that the card would provide discounts in nine different fields including education, travel, entertainment, food, electronics and health facilities for students of TEVTA in Pakistan.

Chairperson further said that Pakistan was 4th largest freelancing community in the world with TEVTA contributing through various e-learning demand based short courses to facilitate youth for self employment and empowerment opportunities and these cards would facilitate them through international transactions.

