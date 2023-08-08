Open Menu

TEVTA Launches Capacity Building Programme For Officials

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

TEVTA launches capacity building programme for officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) launched multiple capacity building programmes for the departmental officials in collaboration with GIZ here at Centre of Excellence, Mughalpura on Tuesday.

Industries & Commerce Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Additional Secretary (Commerce) Zohaib Mushtaq, SPU Director Abu Bakar Salman, Deputy Secretary (Commerce) Abu Bakar Zubair and Director Training TEVTA Ms. Amber Afzal Chattha and other senior officials also participated in the first day proceedings.

Officials belonging to various attached organizations of the ICI&SDD (Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department) were imparted training in areas, including advanced data analytics and ICT skills. Simultaneously, the newly recruited IWRPP (Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project) staff got its orientation and training on various facets of the project including TVETA landscape, legal and institutional framework, project objectives and other ancillary matters.

On this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said the TVETA was future of Pakistan and accordingly, the departmentwas focusing on improving quality of technical and vocational education at the grass roots level. In the same way efforts were underway to train teachers and other departmental officials. These initiatives would help build capacity of departmental officials and would ultimately translate in the overall improvement in the quality of TVET, he added.

Additional Secretary Commerce Zohaib Mushtaq highlighted the important aspects of the IWRPP and said that it would prove to be a milestone in bridging the skills gap and enhance employability of technology graduates.

