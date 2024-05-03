TEVTA’s BoD Decides Capacity Building, Adoption Of Frugality
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided enhancement of the role and utility of the authority in the promotion of technical education, skill development, capacity building of the technical educational institutes, adoption of frugality and transparency in financial affairs
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024)
These decisions were taken in 21st BoD meeting of TEVTA held at the Department of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education in Civil Secretariat with Special Assistant to KP CM Abdul Karim Khan in the chair here on Friday.
Besides, Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA Aamir Aafaq, public & private sector members of the BoD, Directors TEVTA and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.
The board approved budget for financial year 2023-24. The approval has been made conditional with the adoption of the principles of frugality, control of unnecessary expenditures besides taking measures for going on business modules.
Instead of MD TEVTA Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education was given the chairmanship of the Departmental Audit Committee and beside necessary operational accounts other unnecessary accounts of the technical educational instates were abolished to bring transparency in the financial affairs of the authority.
Similarly, the board also approved the initial sketch of the model for the financial self-sustainability of the authority, the chairman directed its comparison with various universities and presentation of a draft to him within a period of 15 days.
The board while adopting the principles of frugality developed consensus to cut the strength of the staff at TEVTA Head Office and directed the referral of the matter of downsizing the present 160 strength of the employees to a committee.
The board also gave nod to various rules and guidelines for looking into various aspects of aspirant while the chairman was directed to make key performance indictors (KPIs) for the appointment of the principals and its presentation.
The board unanimously approved need-based rationalization of the staff and resources of TEVTA and renewal of second shift, financial and procurement committees of the technical institutes. The board also hinted at the payment of performance-based allowance for TEVTA in future.
The board also agreed to the proposals for provision of technical skills for Dasu project in Kohistan and chairman of the board directed the introduction of new trades on local need base.
For the regularization of ad-hoc employees of TEVTA, the board formed a committee comprising the representatives of industries, law, finance departments and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to search out a useful solution refer the matter to the committee.
Similarly, the matters of recruitment on basis of son-quota and deceased employees was also referred to the committee with directives to identify negligent staffers in this regard.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan said that under the act they have to take TEVTA towards sustainability and bringing improvement in all operational affairs of the sector within the timeline.
He said that vacuum in putting TEVTA on the right path would be filled to put this vital sector on the right track. He said that the department should also make efforts to find out employment opportunities for the graduates of the technical institutes.
On this occasion, Chairman TEVTA, Aamir Aafaq directed the presentation of progress report on the digitization of the authority within a period of two weeks.
APP/aqk
