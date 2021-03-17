UrduPoint.com
Texas Energy Alliance Sees Opportunities To Expand LNG Exports To China, India - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Energy producers in the US state of Texas see a substantial number of opportunities to export Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to China, India and countries in Africa, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin told Sputnik.

"We see substantial number of opportunities around the world, whether it's in Africa or India or China to displace dirtier fuels like coal but also biomass," Modglin said.

Modglin underscored that an opportunity to expand the Texas LNG market to China would be an incredible opportunity that could have a global impact on lower emissions.

"If we continue to invest in cleaner technologies like natural gas in China, you'll see some pretty substantial reductions in global emissions," Modglin said.

"In particular, that's where a lot of these renewable components are manufactured. They're manufactured using dirtier fuels and they're not in fact green because of the manufacturing component."

Modglin noted that over the last ten years, the United States has made major investments in renewable energy, but not enough to support thermal generation, coal, nuclear, and natural gas facilities.

However, the Texas LNG market has been substantial and continues to grow, Modglin said, adding that there has been widespread investment to build facilities on the Gulf of Mexico that enable LNG exports overseas. About 36 countries import Texas LNG, Modglin said.

