Texas Governor Says Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Texas Governor Says Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Texas Governor Gregg Abbott told reporters that hair and cosmetology salons and barbershops will be able to reopen in the state starting May 8.

"Effective May the 8th, this Friday, cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons are able to open," Abbott said on Tuesday.

Abbott said employees at these businesses must wear face masks and practice social distancing measures, such as requiring customers to wait in their cars.

Abbott said that gyms and fitness facilities will be able to reopen on May 18 at 25 percent capacity. All equipment in the gyms must be disinfected after use, all customers must wear gloves and maintain six feet distance from others in the gym.

The governor added that non-essential manufacturing businesses will also be allowed to reopen on May 18.

Moreover, Abbott said that the state government is working to get input from bar owners as they work on a strategy to allow them to reopen safely.

Several businesses in Texas were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity on Friday, including retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls.

All licensed healthcare professionals in Texas have also been allowed to return to work under fewer restrictions.

To date, Texas has reported 33,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 906 deaths caused by the disease, Abbott said.

