WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said in a statement on Thursday that he had a great conversation with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and that both sides agreed on engaging in an unprecedented level of cooperation due to the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Just had a great conversation with Russia's [Novak]," Sitton said via Twitter. "While we normally compete, we agreed that COVID-19 requires unprecedented level of [international] cooperation. Discussed 10mbpd [thousands barrels per day] out of global supply."

Sitton said he will soon speak with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.