Texas Oil Regulator to Consider Unprecedented Option of Cutting Oil Output - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil production in the state, will consider the unprecedented action of enforcing a cut in the state's oil production as a means of doing its part to help stabilize global oil markets, Commissioner Ryan Sitton said in a statement on Monday.

"As far as tomorrow goes, I believe that any argument that the Railroad Commission should not even consider proration is simply misinformed," Sitton said in the statement.

The Texas Railroad Commission will hold a hearing on Tuesday to consider testimony on the matter from oil producers. Sitton said he would push for oil cuts if waste is occurring because of excess production to market demand.

Sitton noted that Texas legislation allows the commission to cut oil output in the state.

He added that the Texas oil regulating body should be open to considering any option that helps bring the international oil community together in a global deal.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on Sunday to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months, starting from May 1. The total decrease in oil production could exceed 15 million barrels of oil per day if the G20 nations were taken into account. The oil prices already reacted to the news about the accord and increased by some 4-7 percent earlier on Monday.